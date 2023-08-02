iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEUS traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $54.23. 9,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,610. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,205,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 208.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after buying an additional 125,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $254,000.

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

