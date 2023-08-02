iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IEUS traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $54.23. 9,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,610. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.15.
iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
About iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF
The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
