iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUSGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEUS traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $54.23. 9,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,610. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,205,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 208.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after buying an additional 125,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $254,000.

About iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

