iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Levy Wealth Management Group LLC

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $219,000.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $262.79. 53,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,274. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.77. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $201.82 and a twelve month high of $264.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

