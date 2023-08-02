Jeff Cislini Sells 1,500 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $39,030.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,766.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeff Cislini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Jeff Cislini sold 1,239 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $31,148.46.

RVMD traded up $5.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,442,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,362. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.91. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $32.08. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.12. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 744.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RVMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

