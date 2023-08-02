Joystick Trading Down 0% Over Last Week (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last week, Joystick has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $662,212.98 and approximately $15.16 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00020342 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017076 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013995 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,848.45 or 0.99928582 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0031534 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.