Laurie R. Dornan Sells 3,250 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Stock

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $150,442.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,331 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,701.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.59. The stock had a trading volume of 440,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,029. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $48.21.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Greenbrier Companies

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th. This is a boost from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3,407.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.