Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 14,547 Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCO. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.62. 1,370,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,729. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $20.87.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.0507 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

