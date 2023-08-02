Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 323 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 994 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE UNH traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $504.75. 2,161,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,641,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $482.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $485.32. The company has a market cap of $469.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.57 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Securities cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.89.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

