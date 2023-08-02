Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 12,497 Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2023

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMOFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMO traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $24.78. The company had a trading volume of 28,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,699. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.78.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.0468 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.