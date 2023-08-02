Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 12,497 Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMO traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $24.78. The company had a trading volume of 28,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,699. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.78.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.0468 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

