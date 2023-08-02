Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 0.7% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,588,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,835,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 483.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,338 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS:USMV traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $75.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,533,014 shares. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.80. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

