Lmcg Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,032 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $15,947,000. United Bank raised its position in Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,791 shares of company stock worth $20,563,146. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.22.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $549.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,274,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,966. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $552.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.