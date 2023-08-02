Lmcg Investments LLC Has $13.85 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,946 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises approximately 0.9% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of FedEx by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

FDX traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $268.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,448. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.93. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The stock has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.14.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

