Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 3,123 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 301,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.62. The stock had a trading volume of 32,712,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,956,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

