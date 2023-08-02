Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 74,160 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,127 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 74,160 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,103,488,000 after acquiring an additional 155,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,615,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $989,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,358 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.97. 9,013,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,017,727. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.02. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $94.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

