Lmcg Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,151,931,000 after buying an additional 195,918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,617,879,000 after buying an additional 513,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Broadcom by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 56,625.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Broadcom by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,545,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,038 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock traded up $21.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $920.00. 1,968,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,523. The stock has a market cap of $379.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $923.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $848.22 and its 200 day moving average is $697.67.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

