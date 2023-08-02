Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd Raises Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 150.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 12.7% of Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $4.11 on Tuesday, hitting $322.71. 22,828,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,100,330. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $326.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.00. The company has a market cap of $827.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,330 shares of company stock worth $9,788,758 over the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.93.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

