Mammoth (MMT) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

Mammoth (MMT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Mammoth has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mammoth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mammoth has a total market cap of $12.60 million and $7,727.02 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mammoth Coin Profile

MMT is a coin. It was first traded on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain.

Mammoth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00180001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

