Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-2.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.03. Marriott International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.36-$8.65 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $201.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. 51job restated a maintains rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $187.67.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ MAR traded up $2.93 on Tuesday, reaching $204.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,935,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.06. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $135.90 and a fifty-two week high of $205.94. The firm has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,659 shares of company stock worth $3,994,613 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 540,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,725,000 after buying an additional 29,085 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 16,504.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 33,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 164,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

