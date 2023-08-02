Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.36-8.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.36. Marriott International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.36-$8.65 EPS.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $204.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,935,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,474. The company has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.06. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $135.90 and a 52 week high of $205.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 24.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $201.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Marriott International from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Marriott International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.67.

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at $710,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,510.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,659 shares of company stock worth $3,994,613. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 3.7% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 8.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

