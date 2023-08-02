MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is Somerset Capital Management LLP’s 4th Largest Position

Somerset Capital Management LLP lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 13.7% of Somerset Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Somerset Capital Management LLP owned approximately 0.15% of MercadoLibre worth $86,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 185.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 900.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI stock traded down $27.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,210.40. 380,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,553. The company has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.13, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $754.76 and a 52-week high of $1,365.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,208.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,211.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. TheStreet cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. New Street Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,530.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

