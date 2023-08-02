Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Sells 114 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $419.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,131,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,679. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15. The company has a market capitalization of $318.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $402.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.96.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.