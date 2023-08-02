Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Trading Down 0.4%

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.95 and last traded at $12.95. Approximately 4,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 305% from the average daily volume of 1,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Mission Valley Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $42.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.97.

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Mission Valley Bancorp

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank and Mission SBA Loan Servicing LLC that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and money market, savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

