Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Barbara L. Brasier Sells 1,500 Shares

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total value of $455,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $982,172.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE MOH traded down $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $302.01. The company had a trading volume of 333,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.97. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.19 and a twelve month high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.60. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 59.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,787,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,257 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 40.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,603,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,362,000 after purchasing an additional 749,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,240,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,488,000 after purchasing an additional 110,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

