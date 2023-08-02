Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 179 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.47.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock traded up $23.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.54. The company had a trading volume of 11,823,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,028. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.01. The company has a market cap of $148.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $288.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 38.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.