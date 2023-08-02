Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 1,207 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.9% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $332.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,513,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,839. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $306.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.56. The firm has a market cap of $333.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

