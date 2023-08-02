Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,503 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. TMD Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $2,730,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Intel by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 35,594 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Intel by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,994,062 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $65,146,000 after buying an additional 132,592 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.80. The stock had a trading volume of 24,703,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,785,230. The firm has a market cap of $149.32 billion, a PE ratio of -162.67 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $37.19.

Intel Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -227.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.