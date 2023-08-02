Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $6,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ES. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.23.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of ES traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,087,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,060. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $67.79 and a 1 year high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.75%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

