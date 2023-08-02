Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,973 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 0.7% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 22.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

NEE traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.17. 6,723,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,145,971. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.64 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

