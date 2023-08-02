Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Trading Up 0.1%

Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.50. Approximately 88,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 361,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.49.
Neo Lithium Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.31 and a quick ratio of 20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$958.79 million and a P/E ratio of 43.89.
Neo Lithium Company Profile
Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Neo Lithium
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Neo Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.