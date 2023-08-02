New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,656,795,000 after acquiring an additional 276,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,154,239,000 after acquiring an additional 804,401 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,679,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,164,579,000 after acquiring an additional 162,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,651,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,116,000 after acquiring an additional 523,135 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.83. 866,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,305. The company has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.61. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

