Nordwand Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after buying an additional 594,694 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $24,351,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,615,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,207,000 after purchasing an additional 456,269 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,349,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 724,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,328,000 after acquiring an additional 195,150 shares during the period.

LMBS traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $47.58. 843,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,136. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $48.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

