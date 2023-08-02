Nordwand Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Nordwand Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mirion Technologies by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,490,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,890,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,886,000 after buying an additional 471,849 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,526,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,533,000 after buying an additional 1,398,510 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,485,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,675,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,453,000 after purchasing an additional 407,454 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Mirion Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.54. 1,021,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,534. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $9.53. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.08.

Insider Activity

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $182.10 million during the quarter.

In other Mirion Technologies news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 3,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $27,165.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,206 shares in the company, valued at $255,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.