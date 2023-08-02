Nordwand Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 1,538.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 1,361.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.83.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $110.55. 2,855,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,652,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of -38.94, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.67. 3M has a 52-week low of $92.38 and a 52-week high of $152.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

