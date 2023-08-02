Nordwand Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Down 1.9 %

AY stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.65. The stock had a trading volume of 626,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,076. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -788.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.03.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $242.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.76 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -5,931.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. National Bankshares raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

(Free Report)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

