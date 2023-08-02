Nuformix (LON:NFX) Trading 3.4% Higher

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00). 7,513,921 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 4,455,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.29 ($0.00).

Nuformix Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.28. The company has a market cap of £2.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Nuformix Company Profile

Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

