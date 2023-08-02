O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 31.48%. O-I Glass’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

O-I Glass Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE OI traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $22.43. 1,260,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,567. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.35. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $23.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 109.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 499.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 174.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About O-I Glass

Several brokerages recently commented on OI. StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.56.

(Get Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.