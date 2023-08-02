O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Acquires 25,263 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 25,263 shares during the quarter. Lazard comprises approximately 2.0% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned about 0.13% of Lazard worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Lazard by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 89,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Lazard by 88.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard by 2.1% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 18,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Lazard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LAZ shares. TheStreet cut Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Lazard from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Lazard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAZ traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.87. 840,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $27.71 and a 52-week high of $43.44. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -193.72 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average of $33.80.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Lazard had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently -1,111.11%.

Lazard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.