PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,853,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,729,889. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

