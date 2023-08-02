Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PHR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 85.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 266.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 80.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Phreesia stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,134. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.61. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.96 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $83.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.64 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 53.25% and a negative net margin of 53.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

PHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.08.

In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $34,131.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,038. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $34,131.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,038. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gillian Munson sold 3,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $106,863.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at $580,608.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

