Piershale Financial Group Inc. Takes $15.97 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 46,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,970,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 10.2% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,127,000 after buying an additional 10,206,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 510,953 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,198,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,094,000 after purchasing an additional 174,724 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 558,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,081,000 after purchasing an additional 141,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $356.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,584,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,740. The business’s 50 day moving average is $341.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.43. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $356.70.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

