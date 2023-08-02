Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 2,527 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,192 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $39,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,993,612,000 after purchasing an additional 585,226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,899,964,000 after acquiring an additional 607,480 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $3,740,875,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $332.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,513,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.74 and a 200 day moving average of $302.56.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Argus lowered their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.