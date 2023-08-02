Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 3,968 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 0.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $45,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,479,060,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $382.79. The stock had a trading volume of 41,096,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,471,180. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.10. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.