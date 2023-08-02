Polymath (POLY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $146.34 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $146.34 million and $561,217.05 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000534 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.86 or 0.00313481 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013391 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000082 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

