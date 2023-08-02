Salzhauer Michael Takes $161,000 Position in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. Salzhauer Michael owned 0.15% of United Security Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 6.6% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 50,463 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 566,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. 40.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Security Bancshares Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of UBFO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,364. The stock has a market cap of $125.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.82.

United Security Bancshares Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at United Security Bancshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. This is a positive change from United Security Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Oberg, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $33,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,881.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Security Bancshares news, SVP Robert C. Oberg, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $33,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,881.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Benjamin Mackovak sold 932,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $6,527,437.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,680 shares of company stock worth $17,373 and sold 947,491 shares worth $6,626,787. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Security Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Security Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th.

About United Security Bancshares

(Free Report)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

