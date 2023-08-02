Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,108 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,812,000 after purchasing an additional 133,565 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,986,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,685,000 after acquiring an additional 22,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,800,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,758,000 after acquiring an additional 25,086 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,367,000 after buying an additional 102,383 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,518,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,230,000 after buying an additional 15,651 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SASR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $24.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,101. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.47 and a 52-week high of $42.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $175.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.41 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 9.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.50%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

