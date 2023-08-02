ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $58.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,900. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day moving average of $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.84. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.27 and a 12-month high of $93.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton bought 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.60 per share, with a total value of $123,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,765. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

