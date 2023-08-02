Short Interest in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Expands By 6.0%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the June 30th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 707,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AUTL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 141,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.
Autolus Therapeutics Price Performance
Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile
Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Autolus Therapeutics
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.