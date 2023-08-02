Short Interest in CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF) Increases By 11.1%

CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,699,200 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the June 30th total of 1,529,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16,992.0 days.
CanSino Biologics Price Performance
CanSino Biologics stock traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462. CanSino Biologics has a one year low of C$3.17 and a one year high of C$17.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.69.
About CanSino Biologics
