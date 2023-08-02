Short Interest in Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Decreases By 13.3%

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
CRNCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.21) to GBX 275 ($3.53) in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capricorn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th.
CRNCY remained flat at $4.79 during midday trading on Tuesday. Capricorn Energy has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09.
Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.
