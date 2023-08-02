Short Interest in DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Drops By 9.2%

DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,405,100 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the June 30th total of 3,750,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,432.2 days.

Shares of DEXUS stock remained flat at C$6.11 during trading hours on Tuesday. DEXUS has a 1-year low of C$4.76 and a 1-year high of C$6.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.49.

Dexus (ASX: DXS) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated real asset groups, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $62.3 billion (pro forma post completion of the Collimate Capital acquisition). We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

