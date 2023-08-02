Short Interest in DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Drops By 9.2%

DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,405,100 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the June 30th total of 3,750,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,432.2 days.
DEXUS Stock Performance
Shares of DEXUS stock remained flat at C$6.11 during trading hours on Tuesday. DEXUS has a 1-year low of C$4.76 and a 1-year high of C$6.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.49.
About DEXUS
