Short Interest in DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Expands By 13.5%

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the June 30th total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 11.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICE Therapeutics

In other DICE Therapeutics news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Gp, Llc sold 2,492,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $115,918,501.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 18,750 shares of DICE Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $572,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,503,083.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Gp, Llc sold 2,492,871 shares of DICE Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $115,918,501.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,638,166 shares of company stock valued at $121,280,204 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,525,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,555 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,848,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DICE Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered DICE Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. HC Wainwright lowered DICE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered DICE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Guggenheim lowered DICE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered DICE Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

DICE traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,251. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.29. DICE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $47.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 1.05.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions as effectively as systemic biologics.

